Aurora Expedition Kicks Off Its Arctic Season

Aurora Expeditions has kicked off its Arctic season with expeditions aboard the Sylvia Earle and Greg Mortimer, exploring the area from Greenland and Iceland to Svalbard, Norway.

Aurora Expeditions’ 2023 itineraries include:

The 14-day East Greenland Explorer voyage , discovering the region from Greenland and Germania Land to Kronprins Christian Land;

The Northern Lights Explorer itinerary, cruising around the Norwegian and Greenland seas, giving travelers an opportunity to witness the northern lights;

The Complete Northwest Passage voyage, inspired by Roald Amundsen’s historic expedition, will try to sail the full length of the Northwest Passage. Adventurers will have the chance to visit historic sites, meet locals and search for wildlife;

The Svalbard in Depth voyage explores the Svalbard archipelago where travelers can admire icy landscapes and look forward to wildlife encounters with polar bears and walruses;