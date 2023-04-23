American Queen Voyages Announces ‘Treat Them Like Royalty’ Campaign

American Queen Voyages announced its “Treat Them Like Royalty” campaign, partnering with sports and entertainment figures to honor the individuals, charities and organizations who have supported them in their lives and careers.

“We are thrilled to have the support of these esteemed sports and entertainment figures as we continue to share what makes American Queen Voyages such a special experience with their extended guests,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages.

“We have such a loyal following because our Crew truly does treat every guest like royalty. We are excited to partner together as a way for the talent to express their gratitude to those that have made a positive impact on their lives and careers and make their own lasting memories aboard our iconic vessels.”

The selected recipients will be treated to a nine-day voyage. Among the names American has partnered with are Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis; Cleveland Brown alumni and NFL analyst, Joe Thomas; New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino; star forward Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz; Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC, Peter Rosenberg for Hot 97 and ESPN’s Michael Kay show and author Anna Kloots.

“There have been so many people that have shaped me into who I am today, especially my mom who has been the cornerstone of my success throughout my life and career,” said Jerome Bettis, Pittsburgh Steelers alumni. “In celebration of Mother’s Day, I couldn’t think of a better way to treat my mom with the opportunity to cruise on American Queen Voyages and to receive a royal VIP treatment that she so well deserves.”