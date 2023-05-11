American Cruise Lines Introduces Civil War Battlefields Cruise

American Cruise Lines is introducing a new 35-day Civil War Battlefields Cruise that will visit every major battlefield from the war.

The journey departs from New Orleans, Louisiana on May 4, 2024, and concludes on June 6 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The voyage visits 13 states with each day highlighting battlefields from Fort Sumter and Shiloh to Vicksburg and Antietam.

The cruise will be led by Bertram Hayes-Davis, the great-great-grandson of Jefferson Davis, a politician who served as the president of the Confederate States from 1861-1865. Hayes-Davis will share his knowledge and rare personal perspective with guests onboard.

“This cruise is one of the most holistic views of the Civil War ever offered. Guests will experience the people, places, and events of the war, as they visit the battlefields and stand where history was made,” said Hayes-Davis. “This is a unique opportunity to see the entire scope of the battles of the Civil War and put them in context to each other and the entire conflict.”

American’s special cruise takes place onboard three ships sailing the Mississippi River, the Tennessee River, the Potomac River, the East Coast Intracoastal Waterway, and the Chesapeake Bay. Prices start at $24,700 per person depending on the stateroom.