Almaco Completes Work on Swan Hellenic Ships

Almaco announced the completion of work onboard Swan Hellenic’s SH Minerva, SH Vega and SH Diana, according to a press release.

Almaco was in charge of all guest and crew cabins and crew public areas while the work was completed at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.

Esko Ryyppö, project manager in charge of the Vega series project at Almaco, said: “It has been great to work with Helsinki Shipyard and Swan Hellenic on this project.

“The project got off to a good start already in April 2020 with SH Minerva and continued with SH Vega and now SH Diana. We were expecting challenges due to the unstable market situation and took extra precautions to ensure the project was a success. Thanks to the great co-operation with Helsinki Shipyard and Swan Hellenic we were able to deliver all three projects successfully.”

The team at Almaco designed and constructed passenger cabins, crew cabins, and crew public areas onboard the ships.

The work onboard the SH Diana was completed and delivered during the transfer voyage from Helsinki to Palermo. In mid-April, the ship welcomed its first guests in Palermo. The SH Diana was officially christened in Amsterdam on May 4 and has already completed two cruises.