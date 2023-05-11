Advantis and Cordelia Partner to Boost Sri Lanka’s Tourism Industry

Cordelia Cruises and Advantis announced a partnership to attract tourists to Sri Lanka and elevate the industry.

Under the partnership, Advantis Travel and Aviation will operate as the General Sales Agent while Advantis Group subsidiary Clarion Shipping will serve as Port Agent for the cruise line in Sri Lanka.

Cordelia Cruises President and CEO, Jurgen Bailom stated: “Sri Lanka is truly one of the most uniquely diverse holiday destinations in the Asian region. We are proud to be the very first cruise operation to incorporate this paradise island into our growing offering of exceptional cruise holidays. Combined with the invaluable support of our local partners Advantis, and the Hayleys Group, we see immense growth potential in synergistically integrating Sri Lankan and Indian destinations into a single, unforgettable luxury travel and hospitality experience.”

The collaboration of the two brands is a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to boost the tourism industry and capitalize on the island’s untapped potential. An estimated 80,000 visitors are expected within the first four months alone.

Hayleys Group Chairman and Chief Executive Mohan Pandithage said: “One of Sri Lanka’s most urgent national priorities is to ensure a rapid increase in tourist arrivals. We believe that this partnership holds the potential to significantly boost arrivals, and over the medium-long term, attract an entirely new segment of travelers to our shores.”

Advantis Managing Director Ruwan Waidyaratne said: “We are pleased to partner with Cordelia Cruises as their General Sales Agent and Port Agent in Sri Lanka. This partnership promises to channel much-needed support for Sri Lanka’s resurgent tourist industry, and we are confident that this partnership will help our nation to promote its attractions year-round. As a pioneer in transportation and logistics, with special expertise in maritime services, we are focused on supporting all opportunities for generating growth in travel and tourism.”