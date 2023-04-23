Abu Dhabi Receives Over 700,000 Cruise Visitors

AD Ports Group announced that Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal has welcomed over 700,000 cruise visitors during the 2022-23 season, making it the busiest cruise destination in the region, according to a press release.

Saif Al Mazrouei, chief executive officer at Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “The increasing number of visitors is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism and the trust bestowed on us by our partners in the cruise industry to deploy their latest and largest vessels to the region.

“Both Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach have evolved to offer an incredible and unique cruise experience for all guests, providing them with the opportunity to discover both the extraordinary attractions within Abu Dhabi and the natural beauty of Sir Bani Yas Island.”

During the 2022-23 season, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal welcomed a total of 184 calls, compared to 177,639 visitors and 130 calls in the 2021-22 season.

The first quarter of 2023 was also remarkable with 363,494 visitors and 120 calls recorded, which is significantly higher compared to the first quarter of 2022 (89,953 visitors and 60 calls).

Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, Saleh Al Geziry, said: “Tourism is a driving force of Abu Dhabi’s economic progress and prosperity, with the growing attractiveness of the emirate to cruise passengers playing a significant role in its success. The solid performance from the 2022-23 season demonstrates the rapid development of this visitor segment and showcases the effectiveness of our robust growth strategy for cruise travel in Abu Dhabi.”