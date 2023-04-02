Aberdeen South Harbour Welcomes First Cruise Ship

The Port of Aberdeen has welcomed the first cruise ship into the Aberdeen South Harbour expansion on May 2, according to a statement, as the AIDAaura docked at the port.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Port of Aberdeen, said: “It is fantastic to see the first cruise call arrive at South Harbour today, which marks a new dawn for tourism in the North East of Scotland. While the tourism industry is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, we’re very encouraged with the number of calls to the port secured for this year and next.

“Port of Aberdeen is a gateway to the amazing attractions of North East Scotland. We look forward to growing our work with the international cruise industry in the coming years, as tens of thousands guests experience the incredible scenery and culture that the region has to offer.”

The AIDAaurap arrived from Hamburg, Germany, as part of a Scottish cruise, marking a start of the port’s cruise season. At the same time, the National Geographic Resolution arrived into Aberdeen’s North Harbour on its inaugural call.

This season, Aberdeen expects to welcome 39 cruise calls between May and October with up to 31,000 guests.

Alex McIntosh, harbor master, Port of Aberdeen, said: “The arrival of two very different ships into Port of Aberdeen on a single morning demonstrates how our expertise, capabilities, and infrastructure can support a wide range of cruise lines, from the smaller, boutique vessels to much larger ships operating across the globe.”