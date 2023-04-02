Winter 2023-24: Six Ships and Four Cruise Lines to Sail from Tampa

With six vessels from four different cruise lines, Tampa will see a strong cruise program for the 2023-24 winter season.

Here are the ships and brands set to sail from the Florida homeport during the upcoming winter:

Radiance of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 90,000

Built: 2001

Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico’s Cozumel and Costa Maya

Sailing Season: October 23 to April 4

Enchantment of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250 guests

Tonnage: 81,000

Built: 1997

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean featuring visits to Belize City (Belize), Roatán (Honduras), Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico)

Sailing Season: November 27 to April 27

Carnival Pride

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 88,500

Built: 2001

Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Central America and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to March 31

Carnival Paradise

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Tonnage: 70,367

Built: 1998

Itineraries: Four- to six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting popular destinations including Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Honduras, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Jade

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests

Tonnage: 93,000

Built: 2006

Itineraries: Seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean, as well as four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Key West

Sailing Season: November 19 to March 31

Celebrity Constellation

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests

Tonnage: 91,000

Built: 2002

Itineraries: Six- to 12-night voyages to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean including visits to New Orleans, Cozumel, Cartagena de Indias, George Town and more

Sailing Season: November 22 to March 12