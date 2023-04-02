Winter 2023-24: Six Ships and Four Cruise Lines to Sail from Tampa

With six vessels from four different cruise lines, Tampa will see a strong cruise program for the 2023-24 winter season.
Here are the ships and brands set to sail from the Florida homeport during the upcoming winter:
Radiance of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Tonnage: 90,000
Built: 2001
Itineraries: Four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico’s Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: October 23 to April 4
Enchantment of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250 guests
Tonnage: 81,000
Built: 1997
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean featuring visits to Belize City (Belize), Roatán (Honduras), Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico)
Sailing Season: November 27 to April 27
Carnival Pride
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 88,500
Built: 2001
Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Central America and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 31
Carnival Paradise
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Tonnage: 70,367
Built: 1998
Itineraries: Four- to six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting popular destinations including Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Honduras, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Norwegian Jade
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400 guests
Tonnage: 93,000
Built: 2006
Itineraries: Seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean, as well as four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Key West
Sailing Season: November 19 to March 31
Celebrity Constellation
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests
Tonnage: 91,000
Built: 2002
Itineraries: Six- to 12-night voyages to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean including visits to New Orleans, Cozumel, Cartagena de Indias, George Town and more
Sailing Season: November 22 to March 12