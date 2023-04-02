Warner Bros. Discovery Announces ‘Maritime Masters’ with Scenic

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of a new docu-series titled “Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica”, showcasing the behind-the-scenes view of cruise ships onboard the Scenic Eclipse.

The series shows life aboard the Scenic Eclipse, taking viewers on a discovery with access to all areas on the ship. From gastronomic cuisine and butler services to diving deep in a submarine, the docu-series what it takes to sail to destinations across seven continents.

Glen Moroney, chairman and founder of Scenic Group said: “We are delighted Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen Scenic Eclipse to showcase the benchmark in ultra-luxury and expedition cruising. With the inaugural voyage of our new Discovery Yacht Scenic Eclipse II on 13 April, this partnership provides the perfect platform for us to share real-life insights into our innovative ship designs, exceptional crew, and the ultimate guest experiences, with the Warner Bros. Discovery global audience.”

Lynn Ng, VP, head of content operations, APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “A journey on board an ultra-luxury cruise ship is the stuff dreams are made of and as the leading global producer of real-life entertainment, there is no one better placed to bring this to life than Warner Bros. Discovery. We’re excited to launch Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica and by bringing it to a global audience through Discovery Channel and Discovery+, we know we will fascinate and excite our viewers around the world with the stories of the characters along the way.”

Ken Muskat, managing director, Scenic Group USA, said: “At Scenic, we believe that ultra-luxury cruises are about building strong human connections and creating stories for life. We are delighted that Warner Bros. Discovery has dedicated its best Executive Producers and creative teams, to curate high-quality and engaging content for their inquisitive viewers. This original Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica docu-series features a journey narrated via our passionate captains and professional crew, as they deliver unique experiences to the discerning guests. Viewers will gain deep insights into the diverse wildlife, landscapes, challenges, and operation of the world’s most advanced discovery yacht.”

Maritime Masters will premiere across the Discovery Channel in mid-May and the content will be available in 20 languages.