Virgin Voyages Partners with the World Poker Tour

Virgin Voyages announced a partnership with World Poker Tour (WPT) to deliver a poker experience on four and five-night sailings aboard the Scarlet Lady, according to a statement.

“As a new brand with an innovative spirit, we’ve been fortunate to introduce many industry firsts, including our partnership with the World Poker Tour and WPT at Sea,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “Our adult-only, premium experience offers an incredible backdrop, not only for a great vacation but also as an oasis for the WPT in a way never seen before.”

Virgin Voyages has created a standing poker venue called “WPT at Sea” Poker Room, featuring eight poker tables and staffed with professional dealers. In the room, guests can look forward to beginner training, cash games and WPT Prize Package tournaments with buy-ins from $80 to $320.

The $320 buy-in “WPT at Sea” main event will be held during each cruise and the event may award a WPT prize valued at $5,000 to be used on any future sailing or WPT event.

Additionally, guests in the WPT at Sea Poker Room do not need cash to participate as they can handle transactions via Sailors’ wearable devices.

“After witnessing the magic of cruise-line poker with Virgin Voyages last season, we instantly sought to establish a permanent fixture,” said WPT CEO Adam Pliska. “Scarlet Lady provides the perfect residence for WPT at Sea, which will bring the WPT poker experience to the high seas.”