Vancouver Announces the Start of 2023 Cruise Season

The Port of Vancouver announced the start of the 2023 cruise season with the arrival of the Sapphire Princess on April 12, according to a statement.

“Vancouver continues to be one of the world’s top cruise destinations and an award-winning homeport,” said Mandy Chan, manager of cruise services at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “After a two-year pause and an incredible restart in 2022, we are now gearing up for another big season for the Vancouver cruise sector as well as the local hospitality and tourism industries it supports.”

The port expects a total of 331 cruise ship visits this season, arriving between April 12 and October 24, representing an increase of approximately 8 percent compared to 2022. The port also expects a record 1.2 to 1.3 million passengers to pass through the Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver in 2023, which is an increase of about 10 percent.

“As we prepare for another big season, I want to acknowledge the hard work of everyone who made Vancouver’s return to cruise such a success last year as well as recognize the planning and preparation that has gone into this year,” added Chan.

“The Port of Vancouver’s cruise comeback story is a testament to the exceptional work and dedication that industry has led to adapt and renew the sector. I’d like to thank our cruise lines partners, the Canada Place cruise terminal services provider Ceres Terminals Canada, the Cruise Lines International Association, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, and everyone working throughout the cruise and tourism industries for their part in the safe and successful return of a treasured industry.”

The next six ships that will arrive at the port for the first time in 2023 include the Brilliance of the Seas, Silver Whisper, Hanseatic Nature, Fridtjof Nansen, Seabourn Venture and the Scenic Eclipse II.