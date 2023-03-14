Taiwan Boosts Promotion of Cruise Tourism Opportunities

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau and Taiwan International Ports Corporation are joining forces to present Taiwan’s cruise tourism opportunities to industry leaders from around the world.

According to a statement, the goal of this collaboration is to drive economic growth and speed up the revival of Taiwan’s cruise market by attracting international cruise lines and guests to Taiwan’s ports and destinations.

Taiwan International Ports Corporation is investing in infrastructure upgrades and service enhancements for ports in Taiwan, such as expanding berthing areas and simplifying customs clearance processes for travelers. On the other hand, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is implementing measures to attract more foreign cruise ship visits, including revised incentive regulations with maximum rewards of $15,000 per voyage.

Additionally, in partnership with the Philippines and South Korea, the recently formed Asia Archipelago Cruise Alliance (AACA) is focused on attracting international cruise lines by enabling resource sharing and cross-promotion of destinations. This alliance works to develop attractive itineraries in the region visiting the islands and contributing to the growth of the Asian cruise industry.

By partnering with Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Taiwan showcases its commitment to ensuring great cruise experiences and promoting its tourism industry. As the Asian cruise market continues to grow, Taiwan hopes to capture the attention of international tourists, inviting them to explore the beauty of all the destination has to offer.