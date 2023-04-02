Star Clippers Opens Bookings Through March 2025

Star Clippers has opened bookings for all cruises sailing through March 2025.

Sailings newly opened for booking include the 2024 Atlantic crossings, Panama Canal transits and the winter seasons in the Caribbean and Central America.

Due to strong demand, the cruise line will begin its second sailing out of Costa Rica in December 2024, with calls in Panama and Nicaragua.

The Royal Clipper will return to its homeport in Bridgetown, Barbados, cruising the Windward and Grenadine Islands while the Star Flyer will continue to offer Leeward and Treasure Island sailings out of St. Maarten.

The 2024 westbound Atlantic crossings can be booked on three ships including the Royal Clipper (departing Lisbon on a 16-day voyage to Bridgetown on October 17, 2024); the Star Flyer (departing Las Palmas for a 15-day sailing to St. Maarten on November 15, 2024); and the Star Clipper (departing Las Palmas on November 29 on a 15-day cruise to Bridgetown).

The Royal Clipper will sail two back-to-back Panama Canal transits on November 2 and 16, 2024 while the Star Clipper will cross the canal during a Christmas sailing from Barbados departing on December 14, 2024.