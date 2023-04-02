Silversea Offers Exclusive Benefits of Select Sailings

Silversea Cruises announced a new Suite Upgrades promotion, offering exclusive benefits for new bookings made through May 31, 2023, applicable on select voyages departing before May 31, 2024.

“The perfect incentive for new-to-Silversea travelers to experience our cruise line’s trademark level of all-inclusive comfort, as well as for our Venetian Society guests to enhance their travels, our new Suite Upgrades promotion is a value-rich offering that will inspire travelers to discover the world with Silversea,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s senior vice president of global sales.

“Whether on a sailing to iconic destinations like Alaska, the Mediterranean, Asia, or the Caribbean, or on an expedition cruise to the Polar Regions, the Galapagos Islands, or beyond, there has never been a better time to experience the unique offering of the industry’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line.”

Silversea’s exclusive benefits include up to a two-category suite upgrade on selected voyages, for selected suite categories and $1,000 shipboard credit per suite.

Additionally, the fares feature a refundable, reduced 15 percent deposit, private executive transfers between home and airport, international flights and Business Class upgrades, and in-country air transfer, luggage handling and hotels when necessary.

Travelers can use the 1,000 shipboard credit for spa, specialty restaurants, premium drinks and shore excursions, including the cruise line’s signature S.A.L.T. experiences.

Highlighted voyages featured in Silversea’s Suite Upgrades promotion include: