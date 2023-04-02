Seabourn Debuts 90-Day Grand Africa Voyage

Seabourn announced its first-ever “Grand Africa Voyage” circumnavigating the continent in 90 days, departing from Barcelona, Spain on November 30, 2024.

“Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

On its Grand Africa voyage, the Seabourn Sojourn will visit a wide range of destinations. Highlights include Alexandria, Cairo; Tel Aviv; Jerusalem; Seychelles; Bom Bom Island; Kenya; Madagascar; and Zanzibar.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Cape Town, Morocco and Mozambique as well as some lesser-known destinations including Luanda and Cape Verde.

Guests who book the full 90-day Grand Africa Voyage will get complimentary benefits and amenities, including a Gala Bon Voyage dinner and an overnight hotel stay at Hotel Majestic in Barcelona; an exclusive Grand Cruise event in Cape Town; $2,000 Shipboard Credit; $3,000 Shipboard Credit per Penthouse and premium suite; and car transfers door-to-door between home and airport among other perks.

Additionally, guests who pay in full by July 26, 2023, can enjoy an additional 10 percent savings off the cruise-only fare.