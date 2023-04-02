Scenic Group’s Yachts Meet in Monte Carlo

Scenic Group’s newly launched yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II, and the Emerald Azzurra sailed alongside each other in a rare meeting of sister ships in Monte Carlo, according to a press release.

The Scenic Eclipse II just completed its inaugural voyage in the Mediterranean while the Emerald Azzurra regularly sails along the coastlines of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Red Seas, as well as the Caribbean and Central America.

The meeting of the two Scenic Group’s yachts presents a significant milestone as the cruise line expands its worldwide ocean cruising program.

Emerald Cruises’ new yacht, the Emerald Sakara, will embark on its inaugural voyage in August 2023 offering Caribbean sailings from November through March Mediterranean cruises during the 2024 European summer season.