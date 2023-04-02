Scenic Group USA Announces Key Executive Appointments

Scenic Group announced key executive appointments in its USA division as part of its preparations for significant market growth, according to a press release.

Scenic has promoted Robert Castro to vice president of marketing and appointed Elizabeth Fettes as vice president of sales and Kayla Corbett as director of key and strategic accounts.

“This is an exciting time of growth for the company as we double our luxury ocean yacht capacity this year with this month’s delivery of Scenic Eclipse II and the upcoming delivery of Emerald Sakara, along with the significant increase in sourcing expected from the USA, South & Central America,” said Ken Muskat, managing director, Scenic Group USA.

“With our expanding portfolio of Emerald Cruises’ nine river ships and two luxury ocean yachts and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours’ 13 river ships and two ultra-luxury Discovery Yachts, the anticipated increase in brand awareness and demand from the US market will come from aggressive marketing efforts and further penetration into the very important trade distribution to share our distinctive vacation experience. These key appointments further elevate our leadership team putting us in a strong position to achieve these goals.”

Castro joined Scenic Group USA in 2022. He previously worked for Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Silversea Cruises. In his most recent role as Senior Director of Marketing, Castro was in charge of the marketing strategy and operations for the US market. He will report to Ken Muskat.

Before joining Scenic Group USA, Fettes served as chief sales and marketing officer for Premier Worldwide Marketing. She also worked with Royal Caribbean International and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Elizabeth will oversee USA and Latin American sales and will report to Ken Muskat.

Corbett’s most recent role was as Senior Manager, Key Accounts at Norwegian Cruise Line. She has also worked for MSC Cruises in the New York and New England regions. She will report to Elizabeth Fettes.

Additionally, Ann Chamberlin, Scenic Group USA’s current vice president of sales, will be leaving as well as as Richard Hickey, the company’s current senior director of key accounts.

“I’d like to thank Ann Chamberlin and Richard Hickey for their years of contribution and dedication to Scenic Group USA, especially during the COVID pandemic shut down – the most difficult time the cruise industry has ever experienced,” added Muskat. “Their ongoing support of the trade distribution is greatly appreciated, and I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”