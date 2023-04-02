Scenic Eclipse II Departs Rijeka, Croatia

Scenic announced that its new the Scenic Eclipse II has left the 3.Maj Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia on April 6, 2023.

The ship’s departure was attended by Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, Managing Director MKM Yachts Sasa Cokljat and other dignitaries who joined Glen Moroney, Scenic Group Chairman and Founder.

The Scenic Eclipse II will sail 2,163 nautical miles (4,005km) around the Italian coast and across the Mediterranean Sea before arriving in Lisbon, Portugal. On April 13, the ship will then embark on its inaugural voyage, the 11-day Incredible Iberian Discovery from Lisbon to Barcelona.

Other itineraries the Scenic Eclipse II will sail include the 15-day “Beyond the Antarctic Circle” cruise sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia; the 12-day “Exploring the High Arctic” voyage sailing on August 2, 2023; the nine-day “Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness” journey departing on September 13, 2023; the nine-day “Caribbean Sunsets: Turks and Caicos Islands to Jamaica” voyage departing from Nassau on October 23, 2023; the 11-day “Australia’s Top End: Cape York and Arnhem Land” cruise setting sail on April 30, 2024; and the 13-day “Reefs and Volcanic Isles: Tahiti to Fiji” departing on March 31, 2024.

Accommodating 228 guests, the Scenic Eclipse II features a 920-square-foot Senses Spa with a steam room, saunas, temperature-controlled plunge pools and a manicure/pedicure studio. There is also a yoga and Pilates studio onboard. Guests can also enjoy the yacht’s bar area with indoor and outdoor seating.