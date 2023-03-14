Scenic and Emerald Cruises Announce Solo Traveler Savings

Scenic and Emerald Cruises have announced a savings event for solo travelers with 25 percent Single Supplements on dozens of their river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia as well as ocean sailings, according to a statement.

Payment in full is required 12 months or more before departure or within 72 hours when within 12 months. The savings cannot be combined with other offers.

Among the sailings for Emerald Cruises iis the eight-day Grenadines and Grenada Adventure, sailing roundtrip out of Bridgetown, Barbados. The cruise aboard the Emerald Azzurra calls on ports that the bigger cruise ships can’t access like Chatham Bay on Union Island and Hillsborough on the island of Carriacou.

Solo traveler fares start at $5,773, with one departure each in November and December 2023. Among river cruises, guests can opt for the eight-day Danube Delights, sailing between Munich and Budapest. Season-long departures have single supplement fares starting at $4,169.

Among the Scenic sailings available with the single supplement savings offer is theeight-day Gems of the Danube river cruise, sailing between Budapest and Nuremburg. tThe trip includes visiting the birthplace of Mozart and a guided e-bike ride between Melk to Dürnstein. Special single supplemental fares start at $5,884.

Scenic Eclipse guests can embark on the nine-day Turks and Caicos Islands to Jamaica itinerary, departing from Nassau on October 23, 2023. Guests can look forward to glass-bottom kayaks in the mangroves and the small caves of Providenciales, admiring West Indian flamingos on Little Inagua Island and mor.. Fares for single travelers start at $11,421.