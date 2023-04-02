Royal Caribbean Itineraries Preview: Key Deployment Moves for 2023

With a fleet of 26 cruise ships, Royal Caribbean International has a global footprint. Here are some of the company’s key deployment moves for 2023:

Symphony Returns to the Mediterranean

As part of Royal Caribbean summer program in Europe, the Symphony of the Seas is returning to the Mediterranean.

Five years after spending its inaugural season in the region, the Oasis-class vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain and France starting in April.

More Ships to Australia

After returning to Australia in late 2022, Royal Caribbean is planning a bigger season in the region in 2023-24.

A total of three ships are set to sail from Australian ports during the season, with the Brilliance of the Seas joining the Ovation of the Seas and the Quantum of the Seas.

Vision to Baltimore; Enchantment to Europe

The Vision of the Seas is set to reposition to Baltimore in April. Replacing the Enchantment of the Seas, the 1998-built vessel is set to offer a year-round program of varied itineraries to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada & New England.

With the Vision taking over its program in Baltimore, the Enchantment is returning to the Mediterranean in 2023. Several years after its last stint in Europe, the Vision-class vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, the Western Mediterranean and more.

Harmony Debuts in Galveston

Continuing Royal Caribbean’s expansion in Texas, the Harmony of the Seas is set to replace the Allure of the Seas in Galveston.

Starting in November, the 2016-built ship is set to offer a year-round program of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from the homeport.

Allure Offers Short Cruises

After repositioning from Galveston, the Allure of the Seas is set to become the first Oasis Class ship to offer a regular schedule of short cruises.

Based in Port Canaveral, the 220,000-ton vessel is set to sail a series of three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas starting in late October.

Panama and Colombia Homeports

In late 2023, Royal Caribbean International is resuming homeport operations in Latin America following a nine-year gap.

Sailing from Panama’s Colón and Colombia’s Cartagena de Indias, the Rhapsody of the Seas is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean featuring visits to the Panama Canal, the ABC Islands and more.