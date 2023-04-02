Resco Launches New Itinerary Planner Module

Resco has launched a new itinerary planner tool, which the company said is a new revolutionary tool that enables the planning department of a to plan cruise itineraries well in advance based on various factors related to the ship, ports, sea-routes and fuel.

“It allows you to manage itineraries of a ship for an entire season from a single dashboard,” according to a company statement.

The new software module allows cruise lines to select the most appropriate routes between ports, taking into account fuel consumption and cost, distance, ETA, canals and straits, special zones and fuel types.

It also allows the user to manipulate segments to decide on the most optimal itinerary, by altering ETD/ETA, adding or reducing sea-days or port stay duration, inserting, removing or replacing ports, choosing an alternative routes or using a radius port search.

It can also effectively manage port status and agent collaboration, by raising and tracking berth reservation and port cost-info requests with port agencies.