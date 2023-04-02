Regent Announces New Epicurean Explorer Tours

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced new Epicurean Explorer tours to celebrate the Seven Seas Explorer’s inaugural season in Alaska, according to a press release.

Part of the Epicurean Perfection program, the three Epicurean Explorer Tours and three new Culinary Arts Kitchen classes will be focused on the cuisine of the Pacific Northwest. The tours include a visit to a sustainable oyster and kelp farm, a catamaran ride through a fjord to a wild Alaska salmon hatchery and more opportunities for guests to taste local delicacies such as seafood.

The new culinary classes onboard will feature recipes from dishes found in the Vancouver BC and Seattle area. In addition, for the first time ever, the Culinary Arts Kitchen team, led by Chef Kathryn Kelly, created a class specifically for 6–16-year-olds.

Families can take advantage of Regent’s current offer, Kids (2-17 years old) Sail Free, valid on six selected cruises in Alaska for bookings made by May 31, 2023. Additionally, Luxury in Alaska offers savings of up to 20 percent on 12 selected sailings for bookings made by April 29, 2023.