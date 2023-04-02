Quark Expeditions Announces All-Seasons Promo Sale

Quark Expeditions has launched its Polar Promo Sale offering travelers up to 40 percent off cruises to the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as booking incentives that apply to all upcoming seasons.

“We’re very excited to enhance this season’s Polar Promo Sale by adding more money-saving incentives to help travelers fulfill their long-awaited dream of a polar adventure,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and client experience for Quark Expeditions

“In addition to saving up to 40 percent, our guests will receive a $1,000 flight credit off the top of their trip cost and a $250 shipboard credit on select itineraries,” said Lennartz. “Plus, guests can save an additional 10 percent if they pay in full at the time of booking on select voyages.

Quark promo sales offers travelers three opportunities for savings: 40 percent off select Arctic and Antarctic voyages; $1,000 USD flight credit on select itineraries; and $250 shipboard credit which applies to all Antarctic 2024-2025 itineraries.