Princess Cruises Invites Guests to Experience 2024 Total Eclipse

Princess Cruises announced that it is altering an itinerary on the Emerald Princess in April 2024 to give guests an opportunity to experience a complete solar eclipse at sea, according to a statement.

“This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean aboard an amazing cruise ship,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

After selling out the 10-Day Mexican Riviera itinerary with Total Solar Eclipse onboard the Discovery Princess, the cruise line decided to change its 15-day Panama Canal voyage on the Emerald Princess. The journey will depart Los Angeles on April 5, 2024, and will catch the total solar eclipse on April 8 between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, Mexico. The voyage also includes stops in San Juan del Sur Costa Rica, Cartagena, Grand Cayman and Fort Lauderdale. The cruise is currently on sale with starting rates of $1,699 per person.

The total solar eclipse, one of the three remaining in this decade, will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, lasting 4 minutes 28 seconds. The eclipse will be visible as the moon’s shadow is cast across parts of North America.

Travelers will gather on the top decks for the viewing and will receive special glasses to safely view the eclipse as astronomy and space exploration enthusiast Fred Cink guides them through the experience. There will also be specially-themed drinks and food during the event.