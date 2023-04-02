Princess Cruises Becomes Partner for Porsche Club of America

Princess Cruises announced that it has become the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America (PCA), according to a statement.

The announcement was made by the Princess Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Ruby Princess Captain Mario Tani at PCA’s annual Werks Reunion taking place on Amelia Island, Florida.

It expands the existing relationship between Princess Cruises and PCA announced in 2022.

“In our first year with Porsche Club of America we realized that we had created something very special, given our members’ and guests’ collective passion for making connections, travel and experiencing incredible machines,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Now as PCA’s Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we’re ready to take our partnership to the next level on land and at sea.”

The 150,000-plus members of PCA will now have even more opportunities to engage with Princess Cruises whose fleet visits 330 destinations across seven continents.

PCA members can also look forward to branded experience cruises at annual car shows and will have special access to great vacation deals they can book through a personal travel concierge dedicated just for PCA members.

“PCA was the first automobile club to set sail with a host of member-centric activities, many planned and hosted by Princess Cruises. They understand the passion and enthusiasm our members carry for the Porsche brand, and we see that same enthusiasm from all those involved in planning this year’s Treffen at Sea,” said Aaron Ambrosino, PCA national president.

As part of the partnership, Princess will plan special cruises exclusively for PCA members throughout the year, while the highlight will be PCA Treffen at Sea, a seven-day cruise on the Sky Princess sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on December 9, 2023. DGuests will have a chance to visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize and Mahogany Bay (Roatan). In addition, Princess will also be featured at PCA’s various gatherings across the country.

“In such a short time, Princess Cruises has fully integrated into the PCA family. This partnership is incredibly special and surely sets the bar for all PCA and car club events alike,” said Vu Nguyen, PCA executive director.