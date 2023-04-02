Ports of Stockholm Celebrates Start of Cruise Season

The cruise season will officially begin at Ports of Stockholm with the arrival of the Bolette at the Port of Nynäshamn on April 16, according to a press release.

“Despite the tough world situation, Ports of Stockholm has the greatest number of cruise ship bookings of all the Swedish ports. During a normal year cruise passengers spend more than SEK 600 million in the Stockholm region, which means a lot for the tourist industry,” said Johan Wallén, marketing and sales manager at Ports of Stockholm.

Two days after the arrival of the Bolette, the second cruise ship of the season, the AIDAmar, will arrive at the city central Stadsgården quay in Stockholm. A total of 126 cruise ships are expected this season, which runs until the end of October.

Ports of Stockholm is a member of both Cruise Baltic and Cruise Europe, which strive to work together with the ports in the Northern Baltic Sea – Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn – to invest in a plan for returning to normal, pre-pandemic levels (around 300 cruise ship calls per season for For Ports of Stockholm).

Ports of Stockholm is also collaborating with other ports in efforts to increase sustainability within the cruise industry. Together with the ports in Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus, and Helsinki, Ports of Stockholm has received EU grant funding to invest in onshore power connection facilities for ships.

“In Stockholm we have high environmental goals and we work systematically with the important sustainability issues in collaboration with our customers and with other ports. One such collaboration concerns the sustainable management of solid and liquid waste from the ships. This year we will also complete one of the onshore power connection facilities for cruise ships at our city central Stadsgården quay. Onshore power facilities for cruise ships are not common in Europe, but will lead to reduced emission of air pollutants from the ships,” explains Jens Holm, Chair of the Board at Ports of Stockholm.