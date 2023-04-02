Port Canaveral Welcomes MSC Seaside for Inaugural Voyage

Port Canaveral welcomed the MSC Seaside as its new homeported ship during a ceremony on Thursday.

The MSC vessel is set to sail three and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, and seven-night cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize.

“We are excited to welcome the MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral, yet another beautiful ship in the MSC Cruises lineup to call Port Canaveral home,” said Capt. John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral.

“We are proud of our relationship with MSC Cruises and delighted to be the homeport for this new vessel class. Our Port is setting the standard for excellence in the industry. We’re committed to delivering a world-class experience for all cruise guests.”

MSC Cruises’ ship arrived at Port Canaveral on April 27 when port officials including Kevin Markey, chairman of Canaveral Port Authority presented the MSC Seaside’s captain Michele Di Mauro with a commemorative plaque to mark the ship’s first visit.

“The arrival of the MSC Seaside is another great milestone for Port Canaveral and the Space Coast region, further solidifying our position as the top cruise port in the world,” said Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Kevin Markey. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to responsibly grow our Port to promote the economic growth and prosperity of our local community and the state of Florida.”

MSC Cruises started sailing year-round from Port Canaveral in 2021 first with the MSC Divina and then with the MSC Meraviglia as well.

We built MSC Seaside specifically for Caribbean cruising, with an incredible amount of outdoor space and a sweeping waterfront promenade that allows guests to truly connect with the sea during their time onboard,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.

“It’s a privilege for MSC Cruises to play a role in Port Canaveral’s growth with the deployment of yet another large and modern ship in our U.S. fleet. MSC Seaside’s beautiful amenities go hand in hand with our international heritage and the natural beauty and sustainability of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our private destination in The Bahamas, to represent our unique vision for Caribbean cruising. We’re thrilled to share that experience with guests sailing from Port Canaveral.”