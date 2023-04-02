P&O Cruises Announces New Summer 2025 Collection

P&O Cruises announced a new series of cruises for summer 2025 including the Britannia’s 10-year anniversary, new Mediterranean ports of call and new Norway and Scandinavia itineraries, according to a press release.

In addition to new ports of call and itineraries, for sailings booked by June 5, 2023, and departing between March and October 2025, guests can save 10 percent on applicable Select Price summer 2025 holidays, plus a 10 percent deposit offer.

Additionally, when guests book a sailing departing between March and October 2025, third and fourth guests in the cabin can sail free of charge.

Highlights:

British Isles cruises: P&O’s Britannia, which celebrates ten years of service, will offer guests a 14-night British Isles cruise with calls in Belfast and London. Guests can also explore the British Isles onboard the Aurora during a new 16-night British Isles itinerary with a call in Waterford (from Dunmore East) in Ireland.

New Mediterranean ports of call: The Arvia will call at two new ports on its Western Mediterranean itineraries, Toulon (France) and Malaga (Spain) while the Arcadia will sail 19-night Mediterranean cruises including a maiden call to Granada in southern Spain.

New Norway and Scandinavia itineraries: The Aurora will sail a new 16-night Northern Europe and Scandinavia cruise in July 2025 with a call in Copenhagen and Gdansk. The Britannia will offer a 14-night Northern Europe and Scandinavia cruise in August 2025 with an overnight call in Copenhagen. The Iona calls at Flåm on selected cruises to Norway.

P&O’s collection of cruises will be on general sale for holidays departing March to June

2025 on April 27, 2023 and for cruises departing July – October 2025 on April 28, 2023.