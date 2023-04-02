Penghu Welcomes Resorts World One

Penghu welcomed the inaugural call of the Resorts World One, which arrived on April 11 carrying over 2,400 guests and crew, according to a press release.

“Resorts World Cruises is honored and excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the Penghu municipal and authorities to commence weekly sailings to the island from her double homeports. The addition of Penghu as a destination for the Resorts World One will enable us to showcase and promote the island to a wider target audience, which is expected to bring over 60,000 tourists that will contribute towards tourism receipts for the island,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“We would also like to thank the Penghu County Mayor and the relevant authorities for their hospitality and support in welcoming the Resorts World One and our guests today to your beautiful island,” he added.

The Resorts World One will call at Penghu every Tuesday and is expected to make 30 calls to the island before the end of November 2023. The Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government in partnership with a local university prepared a special performance for the occasion including over two hundred drones at the Kaohsiung homeport.

Disembarking guests received a warm welcome from the local authorities. Representatives of Resorts World Cruises Michael Goh, Vice President of Sales Victoria Hsu as well as local officials attended a special event onboard the ship to celebrate the milestone.