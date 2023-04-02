Palfinger Marine Experiences Record Drydock Season

Palfinger Marine has reported a record drydock season this spring, having completed projects on seven ships in just 61 days, according to a press release.

“It is all about precise planning and efficient implementation. This combination drives the level of service that we at Palfinger Marine offer our customers”, said Vice President of Sales and Service Region Marine at Palfinger, Gunther Fleck.

“We are constantly working six months out in advance to ensure that even a challenging task such as this short dry dock season is handled as thoroughly as it is handled efficiently.”

Palfinger revealed that this year, many cruise ship drydocks overlapped between January 21 and March 22 which caused an increased workload in a shorter-than-usual drydock season.

The company serviced the equipment on seven cruise ships, divided between North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Palfinger’s technicians refurbished a total of 135 units, including tenders, lifeboats, rescue boats and more.

Typically, it takes less than 21 days to complete the required service scope of cruise ship equipment. To complete a project in a limited amount of time, service technicians carried out repairs to the interior of the lifeboats on a cruise ship while it was sailing from Miami, Florida, to Cadiz, Spain.

Palfinger said that precisely timed cooperation between the North American and the European staff helped ensure this project ran smoothly from start to finish.