Oceania’s Fleet Expansion Opens Up Deployment

With the new Vista joining the fleet, Oceania Cruises is set to offer more itinerary choices in 2023 and beyond. The new ship expands the company’s offering in Europe before heading to North America.

Starting in May, the ship’s maiden program includes a total of 16 cruises, with itineraries visiting 24 countries. Destinations set to be visited in Europe include the Spanish, French, and Italian Rivieras, as well as the Greek Isles, Turkey and Israel. The Vista is also cruising around the Canary Islands, the British Isles and the wine regions of Spain, Portugal and France.

After crossing the Atlantic in early September, the Vista sails in the Canada and New England region before kicking off a series of Panama Canal cruises in mid-October.

The new vessel concludes its inaugural season with a four-month program in the Caribbean. Sailing out of Miami, the 1,200-guest ship offers seven- to 11-night itineraries to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

With the Vista taking its place in North America, the Riviera is heading to Asia for the 2023-24 winter season. After transiting through the Middle East the ship heads to India, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines. With 25 unique voyages ranging from 10 to 82 days, the program was designed to meet guest demand for the region, Oceania said in a prepared statement.

The new sailings complement the ones being offered by the Regatta, the Insignia and the Nautica during the winter. The four ships are set to offer a total of 121 sailings across different

parts of Asia. The 2023-24 winter season will also be marked by Oceania’s largest-ever program in South Pacific, with the Regatta and the Nautica offering more cruises to destinations that include New Zealand, Australia and French Polynesia.

In addition to a new edition of its 180-day world cruise, Oceania is offering more Grand Voyages in 2023, including a 33-day itinerary in Europe. Taking place onboard the Marina, the ship sails from Venice to Barcelona and, according to the company, was designed to “immerse guests in the highlights of the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands like never before.”

Departing in October, the cruise features visits to 28 ports in 10 different countries and features an overnight stay in Istanbul. The program of Grand Voyages also includes a 35-day circumnavigation of Australia that takes place onboard the Regatta in December.

Already available for bookings, Oceania’s 2024-25 season includes 157 voyages.

With cruises ranging from seven to 200 days in length, the brand is set to visit more than 300 ports of call, including 14 new ports. According to Oceania, the itineraries also feature 30 to 50

percent more time in port than other premium lines and include 451 overnight calls.

One of the highlights is destination immersion, the company added, with a wide variety of voyages focusing on singular destinations such as the Amazon, the coastal villages of Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula, Japan and a circumnavigation of Australia.

The 2024-25 program features seven Grand Voyages ranging in length from 50 to 111 days, including a 79-day cruise from California to Australia.