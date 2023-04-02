Oceania Cruises Partners with Chapter 7 Whisky

Oceania Cruises is partnering with whisky brand Chapter 7 to create an exclusive 20-year-old batch of whisky to celebrate the launch of the Vista and the cruise line’s 20th anniversary.

“We are excited about the immersive approach that Harding+ and Chapter 7 are bringing to the launch of Vista and the continuing celebrations of our 20th anniversary,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “The importance of guest understanding is at the heart of this partnership, and innovative, emotional approaches in telling our brand stories, which engage all the senses, are at the heart of Oceania Cruises.”

A total of 304 bottles of the whisky will be available for purchase by guests sailing onboard the Vista during the ship’s inaugural season this summer. The partnership is a result of an ongoing collaboration with Oceania Cruises and cruise retailer Harding+.

Sebastian Harding, director of operations at Chapter 7 Whisky, said: “We are honored to bring our 20-year aged special cask to such a special occasion for Oceania Cruises. We believe a cask is like a character in a novel, where the best ones tug at the heartstrings and don’t let go. We believe our 304 specially curated bottles can play just that role of character for Vista’s guests, as they discover something special that perfectly complements their cruise experience.”

Paul Cunningham, director of buying from Harding+, added: “We always strive to make every cruise better and the storytelling behind the uniqueness of this one-off approach is sure to grab the attention of discerning guests in both the content and the channels we are using to bring things to life. We know Oceania Cruises guests are curious travelers and this premium approach fits the Vista story and style.”