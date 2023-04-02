Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Interactive Artwork for Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line announced a commission with British digital artist Dominic Harris to create interactive artwork for the Norwegian Viva, which launches soon, according to a press release.

“We believe that art can be a transformative element in the guest experience,” said Gary Anslow, senior director of sales at Norwegian Cruise Line.

“With the introduction of the new Prima Class, we’ve taken the integration of art into our ship’s overall design to new heights. Following the successful debut of Norwegian Prima, we are extremely excited for our guests to get to know Norwegian Viva as well as the breath-taking work of Dominic Harris.”

“At NCL, we believe in the strong connection of art and travel, and showcase not only works from well-known international artists, but we champion emerging artists from around the world as well”.

The artwork titled “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining,” will be on display at the Norwegian Viva’s Metropolitan Bar, featuring Harris’ iconic butterfly motifs. The digital butterflies will dynamically respond to passing movement thus creating an interactive experience with the viewer.

The piece is the artist’s biggest ever in terms of physical size and spans 52 feet in length.

Dominic Harris said: “As an artist, I’m thrilled by the idea of uncovering the inner child hidden within every adult’s heart! I wish my artwork to act as a mirror, reflecting both the onlooker’s outer self and my own fascination on the incredible ‘butterfly effect’ that weaves its way through our existence. I want each viewer to feel that their interaction with “Every Wing has A Silver Lining” is an exhilarating dance with something vast, powerful, and truly significant!”

Launching this summer, the Norwegian Viva will feature The Concourse – an art walk on the Ocean Boulevard with six modern sculptures from artists including Kevin Box, Arik Levy, and Sophie Elizabeth Thompson.