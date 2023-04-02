New President at Valenciaport Committed to the Environment

Taking office as the new president of the Port Authority of Valencia, Joan Calabuig promised that Valencia is going to be the most sustainable port in Europe and will lead the energy transition.

Calabuig’s goal is to make the port of Valencia the benchmark for the region and for Spain by 2030, supporting the competitiveness of export companies in the region, while also being environmentally and socially sustainable, and secure the future of the port communities.

The new president made the comments during an official ceremony, attended by his predecessor, Aurelio Martinez, and a wide representation of port, business and public officials.

Among other points stressed was Valencia’s Mediterranean and worldwide port connections, facilitating the transportation of goods to and from the region. Some 40 percent of all exports and imports by sea to and from Spain goes through Valencia.

Another target is to achieve zero emissions status for the entire port by 2030.

“We want to be leaders in the energy transition. Photovoltaic panels have been installed in the ports of Valenica, Sagunto and Gandia to make them energy self-sufficient; we are using hydrogen; and have shore power.

“The port belongs to all the citizens and must be a factor in the progress and benefit society as a whole,” he added. “For this reason, we must reinforce our commitment to society and the environment while keeping the common good in mind, work to improve the overall quality of life for everybody, cooperate with other stakeholders and maintain the highest ethical standards.”