New American Mississippi Riverboat Passes Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines announced that its newest riverboat for the Mississippi River, the American Serenade, passed sea trials this week and is on the way from Chesapeake Shipbuilding to New Orleans for its inaugural season.

“The American Serenade shows our continued commitment to small ships for America’s rivers. She has the same spacious features as her five sisters hips and a design package that wows everyone who boards,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

The American Serenade’s first cruise departs on April 20 from New Orleans and the cruise line plans to christen the new vessel during its maiden cruise on April 23 during a visit to Vidalia, Louisiana.

American Cruise Lines’ newest ship has the capacity to accommodate 180 guests and features 5 decks and private balcony staterooms. The American Serenade’s interior design features plenty of glass allowing for stunning views throughout the ship. It also offers spacious lounges inside and outside, a big dining room, a fitness center and a café.

This year, the cruise line plans to introduce two more small new ships for the U.S. market, the American Eagle and American Glory.