Twitter Facebook Linkedin
CIN Drydock Report
Port Everglades

NCLH Sets Q1 2023 Earnings Date

Norwegian Sun at Icy Strait Point

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its first quarter 2023 financial results.

A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Friday, April 21st at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q1 2023 Q&A link.

The Q&A platform will remain open until Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

CIN 2023 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.