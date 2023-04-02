NCL Launches Trade Events to Help Travel Agents

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a new program of trade events to help agents get the most out of 2023, targeting Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Events (MICE) sector growth in the UK, according to a statement.

The cruise line first launched a new division “Experiences at Sea” in partnership with Sixthman Festivals at Sea and the brand’s Charters, Meetings and Incentives (CM&I) division offering events corporate groups.

Additionally, NCL hired Sabrina Greca for the newly created role of international senior corporate sales manager, who works on increasing sales in the MICE sector and leads the ‘Experiences at Sea’ division for all markets outside of North America.

“The value for money of a cruise-based event versus a land-based event, whether a whole ship charter or a smaller group on an existing sailing, is incomparable. From health and wellbeing trips using the Mandara Spa, to F&B conferences using our stellar collection of onboard bars and restaurants, we know the MICE opportunity is untapped when it comes to UK sales. I’m excited to work with the team and explore this potential for the UK market and beyond,” said Greca.

Norwegian announced that it will also host 1,500 travel agent partners on a series of ship visits in he UK and Ireland between May and October 2023 as a chance to experience NCL’s service. These visits will take place onboard the cruise line’s fleet and include 22 separate dates and nine locations, including Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Newhaven, Tilbury, Belfast, Dun Laoghaire and Cobh.

The events will take place on the Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Gem.

Gary Anslow, Senior Sales Director UK and Ireland at NCL, says, “Ship visits are an integral part of enhancing an agent’s brand knowledge, and offers the opportunity to experience the NCL product first-hand. We’re looking forward to welcoming all our valued agents on board, to have insightful conversations around the constantly evolving travel industry and to share news on our existing fleet and new ship launches.”

The visiting dates include:

The Norwegian Prima:

Sunday June 4– Southampton

Sunday June 25– Southampton

Sunday July 16– Southampton

Sunday September 17 – Southampton

Wednesday September 20 – Belfast

Sunday October 1– Southampton

The Norwegian Getaway:

Tuesday August 8– Southampton

Friday September 15 – Southampton

Friday September 16– Newhaven (Edinburgh)

Friday September 29– Dun Laoghaire

Sunday October 1– Southampton

The Norwegian Dawn:

Wednesday May 10– Greenock

Wednesday June 7 – Liverpool

Friday August 4– Tyne (Newcastle)

Thursday September 14– Southampton

Wednesday September 20 – Liverpool

The Norwegian Gem:

Monday September 11– Tilbury

The Norwegian Star: