MSC World Europa Makes Maiden Call to Valletta

The MSC World Europa arrived at the port of Valletta on April 19 as part of the ship’s inaugural seven-night West Mediterranean itinerary, according to a statement.

Angelo Capurro, executive director of MSC Cruises, said: “Malta has been an integral part of our operation for nearly 25 years, and we have brought hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers to visit this wonderful island. We will continue to bring even more guests to Valletta in the future, and we are very proud that MSC World Europa, an ultramodern metropolis at sea, will be a weekly visitor for at least the next 18 months at her port of registry.”

MSC Cruises also welcomed almost 200 guests onboard the MSC World Europa including government officials, Malta’s Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo and local tour operators and agents.

The ship, which can accommodate up to 6,762 passengers, will visit Malta’s capital city weekly throughout summer 2023, winter 2023-24 and summer 2024 while sailing seven-night voyages to Italy, Spain and France.

Stephen Xuereb, COO, Global Ports Holding and CEO, Valletta Cruise Port, said: “We are proud today to welcome another splendid MSC Cruises’ ship for the first time to our scenic grand harbor, MSC World Europa. Valletta Cruise Port will host her this year on a further 36 calls as part of her inaugural Mediterranean season until May 2024 and throughout next year she will call Malta on another 52 occasions.

MSC Cruises is the key cruise line calling Valletta, and it is our pleasure to collaborate continuously with MSC, a relationship which has, over the years, left an enduring mark on an evolving cruise industry. On behalf of both Valletta Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding, we congratulate MSC Cruises on its achievements and look forward to many more years of fruitful joint cooperation.”

The World Europa is the ​​largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet and the first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).