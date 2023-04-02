MSC Foundation Partners with Horn Foundation

The MSC Foundation announced a partnership with the Horn Foundation in order to support its Pangaea X Program for helping young people develop projects that contribute to achieving certain key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Most notable among these goals are Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption and Production, Life Below Water and Life On Lan, according to a press release. The announcement was made by Mike Horn, the newly-named brand ambassador for Explora Journeys.

“Over 10 years ago, I launched my first educational program for the conservation of our planet. Today, young people are much more concerned than they used to be, and I want to offer them the resources to take effective action. Pangaea X has proven a catalyst for change, and I am eager to see the innovative solutions and ideas that the next generation will bring to the table. I am therefore very grateful for the MSC Foundation’s support, which has helped make this year’s program possible,” said Horn.

Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee and Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago, said: “As a family-owned Group, we know the importance of supporting youth to achieve their full potential. So we are delighted to partner with the Horn Foundation to nurture sustainability leaders capable of inspiring and advocating for the transformations needed to secure a strong and resilient future. Mike Horn has for years been such a leader and Pangaea X will offer the right platform for our next generations to build solid practical solutions.”

The Pangaea X project seeks to fill a gap in current environmental efforts by facilitating collaboration and innovation among youth, experts and stakeholders. The second cycle of the Pangaea X training and coaching program will provide young participants with the tools, knowledge and resources they need to design their own environmentally driven projects. Participants can learn through an online platform, face-to-face workshops, mentorships and networking events.

MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco added: “Restoring the health of our blue planet is a priority of the MSC Foundation and education plays a key role in our efforts. We are therefore honored to contribute to the Pangaea X program as main sponsors, convinced of its strong immediate value and real potential for sustained