Milwaukee Set for 31-Call 2023 Cruise Season

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the arrival of the Viking Octantis which is set to dock on May 4 as the first cruise ship to visit Port Milwaukee in the 2023 season, according to a statement.

“Milwaukee is a great destination, filled with attractions and hospitality. People from around the globe are taking notice of our city,” said Johnson. “This is a wonderful example of how local and regional partnerships are creating new excitement and activity in Milwaukee. I’m looking forward to more international cruise passengers traveling to America’s Fresh Coast this year, and beyond.”

The arrival of the Viking Octantis marks the beginning of the 2023 cruise season with 31 port calls scheduled by different cruise ships, bringing about 12,000 passengers to the city.

This will be the second season for Viking with Milwaukee as an embarkation and debarkation port for the cruise line’s Great Lakes itineraries.

"Port Milwaukee's Great Lakes cruise industry has elevated our profile within the community and around the world. More residents are becoming familiar with Port Milwaukee's work because of this new tourism sector, and we're excited for more growth in the years ahead," said Jackie Q. Carter, director of Port Milwaukee. "The Port is looking forward to another successful Great Lakes recreational cruise season in 2023."