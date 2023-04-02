Mein Schiff Herz Sets Sail on Final Cruise for TUI

Set to be transferred to Marella Cruises, the Mein Schiff Herz is embarking on its final sailing for TUI Cruises today.

After completing a winter schedule in the Canary Islands, the 1997-built cruise ship is setting sail on a repositioning voyage to the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from St. Cruz de Tenerife to Palma de Mallorca, the ten-night itinerary includes visits to eight ports in Spain, Morocco, Portugal and Gibraltar.

Soon after ending the cruise, the ship sets sail to Cádiz, where it will be transformed into Marella Cruises’ Marella Voyager.

During a 42-day refit at the Navantia shipyard, the 1,850-guest vessel will receive all of the British company’s traditional features, including its colorful livery and trademark venues.

The Voyager will also be equipped with new bars and restaurants, including a “secret” Speakeasy Bar and Abuela’s, a new Mexican Eatery.

Following the refurbishment, the Marella Voyager is set to depart on its inaugural cruise for Marella Cruises on June 3.

Offering the company’s all-inclusive product, the ship is set to spend its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean.

Itineraries include visits to some of the region’s most popular ports, such as Barcelona and Naples, but also to some less usual cruise destinations, including Palamos, St. Raphael, Calvi and Piombino.

In October, the ship repositions to the Caribbean for a series of week-long itineraries departing from Barbados.

Originally built for Celebrity Cruises, the Mein Schiff Herz entered service in 1997 as the Mercury. Second in a series of three ships known as Century-Class, the vessel spent almost 15 years sailing for the premium brand before being transferred to TUI Cruises.

Along with the Mein Schiff 1, the 77,713-ton vessel was one of the first ships in the fleet of the company, which is part of a joint-venture between the Royal Caribbean Group and the TUI Ag Group.

Serving the German-speaking market, the vessel initially sailed for TUI Cruises as the Mein Schiff 2 before gaining its current name in 2019.