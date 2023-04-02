Kiel Expects 221 Cruise Calls This Season

The Port of Kiel announced it is expecting a total of 221 cruise calls this year, according to a press release.

The cruise season started on April 14 with a transit call from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral.

“We are really pleased to be returning to Kiel this month for the first of four calls in 2023. It is a city that holds a rich maritime history, just as we do as a business. Particularly exciting will be our call in June, timed purposefully to coincide with the famous Kiel Week Regatta,” said Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Among the ships that will call in the Port of Kiel is the MSC Euribia, set to start its first season from Kiel.

In addition to ships from Regent Seven Seas Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Line and Holland America Line, the port will also welcome a call from Disney Cruise for the first time in the 2023 season.

The Port of Kiel is also setting new sustainability goals for this season and is investing into expanding the shore power infrastructure.

“Together with the shipping companies, we want to supply one-third of the cruise calls with shore-side power this season and thus set a clear example in the industry,” added Dirk Claus, managing director at Port of Kiel.