Jason De La Nuez Joins Slainte Wines

Jason De La Nuez is joining Slainte Wines as executive director of sales and business development, according to a statement.

De La Nuez will report to Vice President Erin Landry and will take charge of commercial development and new acquisition initiatives for the cruise line and duty-free channels.

Previously employed by Moët Hennessy, De La Nuez has over a decade of experience.

He began his career at Carnival Cruise Lines as an onboard guest services associate.

He also held various positions with the St Regis Hotel Brand before joining Southern Glazer’s in 2012 where he exclusively represented Diageo and Moët Hennessy.

In 2016, De La Nuez joined Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Travel Retail as a sales development manager for cruise lines. He is credited for initiating consumer programs such as the Dom Pérignon Experience on Oceania Cruises and the Moët & Chandon Bar on Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island.

De La Nuez holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality Management. He is also a regular guest speaker and lecturer for the FIU hospitality students and the FIU Wine Guild. He has earned several certifications from WSET and The Court of Master Sommeliers.