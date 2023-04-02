Innovation Norway Funds Alma’s Zero Emission Ship Technology

Innovation Norway announced that it will fund Alma Clean Power’s zero-emission vessel technology by awarding the organization with up to 49 million NOK.

The environmental technology that will enable zero-emission ocean-going ships will contribute to the goal of a 50 percent reduction in emissions in international shipping, according to Håkon Haugli, CEO of Innovation Norway.

“The grant from Innovation Norway is crucial for us to be able to carry out a pilot project with customers who will use the solution. The project will be important to develop Alma’s core technology, and to contribute to industrialization and commercialization,” said Bernt Skeie, CEO of Alma Clean Power AS.

The project will develop energy systems based on high-temperature fuel cells for use in ocean-going ships. The fuel cells can be used on different types of fuel including ammonia, methanol and other hydrogen carriers.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be 163 million NOK. Following successful technology development tests, the next phase will be the establishment of a full-scale factory in 2026.

“This project has significant positive environmental effects, the potential for value creation in Norway, and an international market potential as a technology that can contribute to zero-emission vessels,” said Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Bjørnar Skjæran.

Photo: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, CEO in Alma Bernt Skeie and Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Bjørnar Selnes Skjæran. Picture taken during the Norwegian Government’s Ocean Conference 17 April.