Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2024-25 West Coast Cruises

Holland America Line announced it has opened bookings for its 2024-2025 West Coast cruises sailing from San Diego, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to a statement.

“Holland America Line continues to cultivate our North America homeport cruises to offer a diverse range of destinations without the need for long-haul air,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our West Coast departures are a rich collection of close-to-home itineraries, and by offering the ability to book back-to-back cruises in different regions our guests can check off more of their must-do travel experiences in one vacation.”

Guests can explore destinations such as Mexico, Hawaii and the Pacific Coast, among other places onboard five ships across 42 cruises roundtrip cruises from San Diego or Vancouver. Cruises range from four to 21 days.

Holland America Line also announced more Panama Canal Collectors’ Voyages that include transiting the canal and experiencing the eastern Caribbean. There is also the option to extend other cruises into Collectors’ Voyages, ranging from 14 to 31 days.

Highlights of the 2024-25 Mexico Season:

Seven-day “Mexican Riviera” cruises with calls in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The seven-day “Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez” voyage with calls in La Paz, Loreto and Cabo San Lucas.

The 10-day “Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez” cruise.



Highlights of the 2024-25 Hawaii Season:

16-day “Circle Hawaii” roundtrip from San Diego with calls in Honolulu, Lahaina, Hilo and Kona, all in Hawaii, Ensenada and Mexico.

17-day “Circle Hawaii” roundtrip cruise with calls in Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu and Kona.

18-day “Circle Hawaii” itinerary with calls in Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kona and Ensenada.



Highlights of the 2024-25 Pacific Northwest and Coast Cruise Season:

Four-and five-day “Pacific Coastal” itineraries sailing between San Diego and Vancouver. With calls in Avalon or Santa Barbara, California (four-day voyage) or San Francisco, California (five-day voyage).

Seven-day “Classic California Coast” cruise sailing from San Diego with calls in Avalon or Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Ensenada.

The six-day “Wine Country and Pacific Northwest” cruise with calls in Avalon and San Francisco; the seven-day itinerary includes calls in Astoria, Oregon; and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

A four-day itinerary roundtrip from Vancouver with calls at Seattle, Washington, and Victoria.

Several one-day “Pacific Northwest” getaways between Vancouver and Seattle.



Highlights of the 2024-25 Panama Canal Season: