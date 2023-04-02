Holland America Line Exhibit at Ellis Island Officially Open

Holland America Line announced that its exhibit at Ellis Island is officially open, according to a press release.

In celebration of the cruise line’s 150-year history, Holland America Line partnered with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation to exhibit details of the company’s historical significance in bringing one in 10 immigrants from Europe to the United States.

The exhibit features immigration stories, displays passenger manifests, historical photos, past ship information, old Holland America Line posters and Dutch-themed memorabilia.

Those interested in seeing the role the cruise line has played in the history of the United States can do so through early May 2023.