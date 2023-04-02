Holland America Announces South America, Antarctica and Amazon Programs

Holland America Line announced plans to explore South America, Antarctica and the Amazon River in its 2024-25 program, according to a statement.

From November 2024 through March 2025, the Oosterdam will offer cruises ranging from 14 to 22 days exploring these remote destinations and visiting the Inca ruins of Macchu Pichu, rounding Cape Horn and cruising the most remote continent in the world.

“Holland America Line’s South America cruises continue to attract travelers looking for those memorable experiences like the Amazon, Macchu Pichu and Antarctica, and South America delivers not only cultural immersion but also some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

“Our perfectly sized ships make it possible to explore these remote locations and visit smaller ports that give our guests a unique perspective of the continent.”

In February 2025, the Zaandam will set sail on a 27-day roundtrip cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, navigating Amazon, the longest river in the world.

The Amazon 2025 program will include visits to 12 ports in the Caribbean and Brazil, as well as French Guiana, and visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Dominica and Tortola islands.

The South America and Antarctica program includes a 14-day South America Passage itinerary between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ports of call include Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo, Uruguay. Departure dates are December 1, 2024, February 19 and March 5, 2025.

Another highlight of the 2024-25 program is the 22-Day South America and Antarctica cruise between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires with calls in Uruguay, Argentina, Falkland Islands and Chile. Departure dates are December 15, 202 and Jan. 6 and 28, 2025.

Additionally, for a limited time, guests who book 2024-2025 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package, shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included in the price.