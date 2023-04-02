GPH’s Canary Islands Recognized for Outstanding Business Initiative

Global Ports Holding’s Canary Islands was awarded in the category of outstanding business initiative in the ports of the Las Palmas province at the Las Palmas Ports Awards 2023, according to a press release.

The awards honor the most significant contributions to the development of Las Palmas ports in the previous year. This particular recognition honored the joint efforts of Global Ports Holding and Sepcan to develop sustainable and eco-friendly cruise terminals in Las Palmas, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote Cruise Ports.

Javier Rodriguez Sanchez, Global Ports Holdings regional director of West Med and Asia said: “As the world’s largest cruise port operator, GPH is committed to sustainability and operational excellence. The recognition we have received for our sustainable and eco-efficient cruise terminals is a testament to our dedication to providing an enhanced guest experience. With the construction of these new facilities, we are taking another step forward in our mission to create a more sustainable future for the cruise industry in Las Palmas, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.”

The company will spend 40 million euros to build four new terminals, including a 14,000-square-meter facility in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The new cruise terminals will meet all international safety and quality standards.

Sergio, CEO of Sepcan, said: “Together we will build four sustainable and eco-efficient cruise terminals with a 40-million-euro investment. The new facilities at the Las Palmas Cruise Port in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s busiest ports, will include a 14,000 square-meter two-story terminal. The terminals will provide professional services, ensuring a comfortable and innovative experience for visitors while meeting safety and quality standards. The project is set to be completed within two years.”