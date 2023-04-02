Dr. Sylvia Earle Chosen as Godmother for Explora I

Explora Journeys announced that oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle will be the Godmother of its first ship, the Explora I.

Michael Ungerer, chief executive officer at Explora Journeys, said: “We are honored to have Dr. Sylvia Earle as the Godmother of our first luxury ship, Explora I. Her lifelong commitment to ocean conservation and exploration makes her an inspiration to us all. We share her passion for protecting the world’s oceans, and we are excited to partner with her on this important mission.”

Dr. Earle is a pioneer of deep-sea exploration and has focused on ocean conservation throughout her career. She has been an advocate for protecting the oceans and marine life and is well-known for her expertise.

Dr. Earle will name the Explora I during the naming ceremony to be held in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy, on July 8, 2023.

Dr. Sylvia Earle, founder and chairman, Mission Blue, said: “I am honored to be chosen as the Godmother for Explora I and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys and the MSC Foundation toward protecting and restoring the ocean globally.“

The Explora I will set sail on its 15-night “Into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle” maiden journey on July 17, 2023, from Southampton, UK.