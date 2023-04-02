Cunard’s Coronation Celebration Voyage Goes On Sale

Cunard announced that its five-night Coronation Celebration voyage will go on sale on Thursday, April 27, inviting guests to celebrate the special occasion onboard the Queen Mary 2.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for our guests to enjoy an unforgettable, very special and unique celebration of the Coronation. What better way to mark this momentous occasion than being on board our majestic flagship Queen. We also hope that some guests who were impacted by our disruption last week will be able to join us onboard,” said Cunard Acting Senior Vice President, Angus Struthers.

The journey departs from Southampton on May 2 and includes a call in Liverpool. During the voyage, guests will be able to enjoy onboard entertainment, Cunard Insights, a Gala Evening, Afternoon Tea, and more ahead of the celebration of the coronation.

On May 6, guests will have the chance to watch the Coronation ceremony live from Westminster Abbey followed by more coronation-themed events including an exclusive dinner inspired by King Charles’ favorite ingredients.

Prices for the five-night voyage start at £499 per person, based on two sharing a Princess Grills suite. Guests can book this voyage from Thursday April 27 until Monday May 1.